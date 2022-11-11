If you want to hear the data center noise, go into the residential community near Hornbaker Road behind the Target on Va. 28. The truth will hit you right in the ear!
Is data center saturation in Prince William County real? When that question was asked during the Nov. 1 meeting of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, the response was a resounding “NO.” Do we know how much the Pageland Lane Prince William Digital Gateway will cost the county and ratepayers? The response was a resounding “NO.” How can the board listen to experts about data center saturation and NOT EVEN HEAR IT????
One constituent who is a NASA scientist and others who are environmental engineers made presentations to the supervisors over and over. They said, “Don’t do this since it will harm the people and the environment.” Members of the county’s Historical Commission and Racial and Social Justice Commission said: “Don’t do it.” More than 100 organizations opposed it as well as neighboring counties. The county board had studies it paid for that recommended a pause in data center frenzy and still it said, "WE DON’T BELIEVE YOU."
So, I guess it has come down to this: The supervisors represent corporations and not the people. What a shame! Gainesville never had representation in this battle. Is that legal? I guess elections do have consequences after all.
Elaine Romanias
Gainesville
