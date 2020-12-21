Congressman Rob Wittman, you disgraced your district and your country by your decision to place politics ahead of country when you joined with other members of the Republican Party to support the failed Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the Biden/Harris presidential election results and Democracy itself.
You disgraced yourself, your district, and your country when you demonstrated through your support that you are not a leader but a follower. Anyone with common sense would know that the frivolous Texas lawsuit would fail on all counts and why you chose to be forever associated with it escapes me. Perhaps you feared Republican Party retribution and thought you were making the right political statement to pacify them, but you were wrong!
The only statement you made was you don't support our country’s long-standing democratic principles and history and you personally have no backbone.
As an independent voter in District 1, I am embarrassed that you chose to represent Virginia District 1 in such a reckless and callous manner. As my elected congressional representative, your most important singular job is to represent me, your constituents, your district, your state, and your country and you failed.
Therefore, you leave me only one clear choice and that's to fire you and work toward politically and financially defeating you in the upcoming mid-term elections.
Bruce Kinsler
Manassas
Biden did NOT receive 81,000,000 legitimate votes, End of story.
There was fraud thats all to it.
Thank you for saying in this letter what so many of us feel. Even Republicans must be ashamed of him.
Agreed. If the Congressperson is so committed to fair voting, the honorable conduct is to resign since the fraudulent votes also elected him.
