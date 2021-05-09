LETTER: One year after friend’s death, speeding is still a problem on Cardinal Drive

Monday, May 3, marked the one-year anniversary of the death of my best friend, Deborah L. Talbot, who was struck and killed while walking her dog on the sidewalk along the area of Cardinal Drive and Swan Way.
Family and friends gathered at the accident site last evening to remember our loved one. A banner has been put in place to remind drivers on Cardinal Drive to slow down to save a life! To this day, cars are driving at high speeds along Cardinal Drive with minimal presence of police to ensure that drivers are in compliance of the posted speed.
There was a lot of media about this event last year, and an update regarding the memorial and updated status of the sentencing to the community for awareness purposes would be greatly appreciated.
The sidewalks along Cardinal Drive are popular with joggers and walkers. Speeding has long been a problem on Cardinal Drive, especially between the light at Waterway Drive and Benita Fitzgerald Drive.
Lori Rulapaugh
Alexandria
