If you are a lightly engaged citizen who naively trusts government to be looking out for your best interests, treat yourself to some strong coffee being poured along Va. 55, just east of Haymarket.
There, a gothic horror story entitled “Village Place Technology Park” is playing out in full view to shock you out of your slumber. No words could do justice to what can best be defined as civic vandalism.
How on earth could responsible county officials approve four huge data center buildings directly adjacent to a quiet townhome community and across the street from two schools? The answers are: You didn’t know, and They didn’t care.
The project is owned by something called Black Chamber Group, operating as CTP-I LLC. The name and the stealth alone would fill anyone with a sense of foreboding. Black Chamber Group executed a non-disclosure agreement with the Prince William County Department of Economic Development on August 12, 2021.
When they started moving earth last November, the good citizens of Village Place were getting nervous. Not to worry. The county planning office promised “wide setbacks,” “landscape buffers” and “berms” to assuage their growing discomfort.
A quick review of the contrast between what was promised and what is taking shape makes you wonder what caused county planners, expected to protect us, to start preying on us. This disaster cannot possibly represent their best professional judgment. Is pressure being applied to compromise their standards?
Take a look for yourself and see if you don’t have the same questions.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
