After my county almost guaranteeing tens of millions in debt for a floundering minor-league baseball franchise in 2017 (see " Supervisors' failed referendum vote keeps P-Nats negotiating on new stadium" from 6/21/17), I thought to submit a Freedom of Information Act request for what might justify the $150 million our board proposed for three massive indoor sports facilities in the "parks" bond up for a hearing Tuesday, June 18.
Turns out basically "no documents exists" studying or estimating their selection, costs or expected usage.
I posted the details at BondReferendum.org. Let's demand better before we spend as much as TWO
high schools!
Anand Desai
Bristow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.