As an American, I feel the pain and anger over the actions of terrorists who killed the innocent people on 9/11. At the same time, I also feel betrayed by the action of radicalized individuals who have done or support this crime against humanity.
Along with the millions of other Ahmadi Muslims, I have grown up learning of our religion as a peaceful one; as The Holy Quran says: “Whosoever killed a person [...] it shall be as if he had killed all mankind; and whoso gave life to one, it shall be as if he had given life to all mankind" [5:33].
It hurt when I realized some so-called Muslims used the name of my religion to justify their atrocities. Most Muslims believe in the same human dignity and life as the rest of our civilized society. We all stand united against all forms of extremism and strongly denounce the terrorism or killing of innocent lives without exception.
Mudassar Khalid
Woodbridge
