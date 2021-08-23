LETTER: Objecting to undocumented children attending public schools is ignorant, unconstitutional

Chris Stone’s implication that non-English-speaking students, including not just undocumented children but also U.S. citizens and legally present children, should not be provided education because Virginia schools do not have the resources and educators and teachers “don’t know what to do with them” displays his ignorance not only of Supreme Court precedent but of civil rights laws and regulations.
As the Department of Justice and the Department of Education point out, under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, “EL [English learner] students are entitled to appropriate language assistance services to become proficient in English and to participate equally in the standard instructional program within a reasonable period of time.” [Source: Ensuring English Learner Students Can Participate Meaningfully and Equally in Educational Programs, U.S. DOJ and U.S. DOE Fact Sheet.]
Mr. Stone’s suggestions, if adopted in Virginia, would immediately subject the commonwealth to expensive, and hopeless, litigation, and potentially to loss of federal education funds.
David A. Drachsler
past vice chair, Virginia Council on Human Rights
past chair, Alexandria Human Rights Commission
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.