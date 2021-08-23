You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: Objecting to undocumented children attending public schools is ignorant, unconstitutional

  • Updated
  • 0
LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

Chris Stone’s implication that non-English-speaking students, including not just undocumented children but also U.S. citizens and legally present children, should not be provided education because Virginia schools do not have the resources and educators and teachers “don’t know what to do with them” displays his ignorance not only of Supreme Court precedent but of civil rights laws and regulations. 

As the Department of Justice and the Department of Education point out, under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, “EL [English learner] students are entitled to appropriate language assistance services to become proficient in English and to participate equally in the standard instructional program within a reasonable period of time.” [Source: Ensuring English Learner Students Can Participate Meaningfully and Equally in Educational Programs, U.S. DOJ and U.S. DOE Fact Sheet.]

Mr. Stone’s suggestions, if adopted in Virginia, would immediately subject the commonwealth to expensive, and hopeless, litigation, and potentially to loss of federal education funds.

David A. Drachsler

past vice chair, Virginia Council on Human Rights 

past chair, Alexandria Human Rights Commission

