The 2-mile stretch in Gainesville between Gainesville Crossing to Village Place is now facing increased noise and pollution from heavy construction trucks working on data center buildings, diesel buses in the commuter lot and trucks bringing gasoline to the approved Sheetz gas station in the commuter lot.
Traffic backups are inevitable, and diesel truck starts and stops are emitting more pollution into the air. Trees that once acted as buffers to pollution and noise are being cut down.
All this is happening where 10,000 people live and work as well as next to a national forest and a historical Civil War battlefield. Besides the health of the residents and workers, there is concern that no one will want to nor be able to visit these parks.
Gainesville is facing 10 years of construction misery. We need an acoustic engineering study to make sure that the area is livable!
Other data center towns, such as Chandler, Arizona, had citizens rise up to protect their health. We need to do the same.
The construction of more data centers along Pageland Lane would be a travesty and would add more hardship to an already burdened area. Put the proposed Prince William Digital Gateway data center buildings in the industrial zones where they belong!
Gainesville is doing more than its fair share to help Prince William County.
Elaine Romanias
Gainesville
