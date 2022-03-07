Prince William County supervisors, how many ways can we tell you NO BI-COUNTY PARKWAY? We have fought this insane idea of turning our county into a speedway from I-95 to I-66 for many years.
Traffic is not good already, but it will be many times worse. The traffic will trap people trying to get out of their neighborhoods. The housing you intend to build along this road is commuter storage, not homes with green spaces, sidewalks, play areas and good egress and ingress to gentle, non-stressful access roads.
I’m asking, as are my neighbors who have lived here for 40 to 50 years, do not build this bypass that is a THROUGHWAY for trucks in our county. Thank you.
Sharon Harvey
Coles District
(1) comment
As you may have heard, the Bi-County Parkway was quite ceremoniously removed from the Comprehensive Plan last Tuesday after it was discovered that Chair Ann Wheeler had reinserted it in January 2021. It was amusing to watch Chair Wheeler back-flip and equivocate as she desperately tried to remove her fingerprints from her prior handiwork. No soap. Everyone knows she showed her true developer flunky colors, then beat a hasty retreat once the blowback became evident. I notice she was careful to say the Bi-County Parkway was not needed “at this time”.
It was an obvious and cynical ploy to disavow eastern supervisors of her true intentions. Don’t be fooled. Once she cashes in her chips from the Prince William Digital Gateway swindle, the dreaded Bi-County Parkway will rise from the ashes like the Frankenstein monster. Such developer’s dreams cannot be forestalled forever. Especially when the Sandman is Chair Wheeler.
