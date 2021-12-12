LETTER: No peace on Pageland

My family has farmed Pageland Farm for several generations. We have never had peace on Pageland Lane. We are always under attack. For decades, we've fought one battle after another to protect the parks and rural Pageland Lane. Unless you've lived here, you have no idea what we've gone through.
We can't do it anymore; it's time to call it quits and face reality. Traffic, huge transmission lines, neighboring developments and continually pending threats have become too much. Ask the senior citizen farmers and most residents on Pageland. They will tell you the same thing: Our 4.5 miles are no longer rural or safe because we're the connector to Loudoun County.
Our biggest threats have come from the Manassas National Battlefield Park. They allowed the transmission lines along the edge of the park and subsequently along our properties. Then, they supported bringing the Bi-County Parkway along the same route, which would have eliminated our access to the road and effectively forced us into conservation easements.
Now, we have an opportunity to become a data center overlay district and the greatest economic development in our history. For 23 years we have been denied the property rights that most people have. At one end is Loudoun's massive residential developments and an expanding quarry and at the other end a huge data center project currently under construction. Pageland is just not rural anymore and no one can wish or pretend it is. We are a united community, and we will not sit idly by in the midst of these mounting pressures.
Page Snyder
Gainesville
