You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: No peace on Pageland

  • Updated
  • 0
LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

My family has farmed Pageland Farm for several generations. We have never had peace on Pageland Lane. We are always under attack. For decades, we've fought one battle after another to protect the parks and rural Pageland Lane. Unless you've lived here, you have no idea what we've gone through. 

We can't do it anymore; it's time to call it quits and face reality. Traffic, huge transmission lines, neighboring developments and continually pending threats have become too much. Ask the senior citizen farmers and most residents on Pageland. They will tell you the same thing: Our 4.5 miles are no longer rural or safe because we're the connector to Loudoun County.   

Our biggest threats have come from the Manassas National Battlefield Park. They allowed the transmission lines along the edge of the park and subsequently along our properties. Then, they supported bringing the Bi-County Parkway along the same route, which would have eliminated our access to the road and effectively forced us into conservation easements. 

Now, we have an opportunity to become a data center overlay district and the greatest economic development in our history. For 23 years we have been denied the property rights that most people have. At one end is Loudoun's massive residential developments and an expanding quarry and at the other end a huge data center project currently under construction. Pageland is just not rural anymore and no one can wish or pretend it is. We are a united community, and we will not sit idly by in the midst of these mounting pressures.

Page Snyder

Gainesville

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters