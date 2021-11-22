LETTER: No data centers in the rural crescent

I want to voice my opposition to rezoning the rural crescent for data centers. There is absolutely no necessity to do this.
Just a few years ago, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors had the wisdom and foresight to designate an appropriate area of ample size for data center use. That ordinance states: “The Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District was created for the purpose of promoting development of data centers within areas of the county where there is existing infrastructure that could adequately support the proposed use. This district continues the county's efforts to attract and advance high-tech industrial development while limiting negative impacts to communities.”
Are the supervisors no longer interested in “limiting negative impacts to communities”?
Why would the BOCS advocate desecrating the rural crescent when data centers could easily be located within the overlay district without public outcry? Is it to placate a small minority of landowners who hope to reap a windfall by selling out their neighbors? Is it to show we are “business friendly” to wealthy corporations that will contribute little to remedy the inevitable environmental and infrastructure liabilities they create?
Supposedly, the BOCS is just “studying” the issue. How would they feel if powerful interests were “studying” how to ruin their community?
Our own Supervisor Pete Candland recently demonstrated how he believes these “studies” will turn out. He reluctantly agreed to sell his home in the area and is now “studying” somewhere else to live. His surrender leaves our area without representation on this most consequential issue. He must resign and make way for someone who can take up the fight.
I implore our elected representatives to act responsibly and serve the public interest. Allowing data centers within the rural crescent is an awful idea with irrevocable consequences. Oppose!
Bill Wright
Gainesville
