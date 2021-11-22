You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: No data centers in the rural crescent

  • 0
LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

I want to voice my opposition to rezoning the rural crescent for data centers. There is absolutely no necessity to do this.

Just a few years ago, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors had the wisdom and foresight to designate an appropriate area of ample size for data center use. That ordinance states: “The Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District was created for the purpose of promoting development of data centers within areas of the county where there is existing infrastructure that could adequately support the proposed use. This district continues the county's efforts to attract and advance high-tech industrial development while limiting negative impacts to communities.”

Are the supervisors no longer interested in “limiting negative impacts to communities”?  

Why would the BOCS advocate desecrating the rural crescent when data centers could easily be located within the overlay district without public outcry? Is it to placate a small minority of landowners who hope to reap a windfall by selling out their neighbors? Is it to show we are “business friendly” to wealthy corporations that will contribute little to remedy the inevitable environmental and infrastructure liabilities they create?

Supposedly, the BOCS is just “studying” the issue. How would they feel if powerful interests were “studying” how to ruin their community? 

Our own Supervisor Pete Candland recently demonstrated how he believes these “studies” will turn out. He reluctantly agreed to sell his home in the area and is now “studying” somewhere else to live. His surrender leaves our area without representation on this most consequential issue. He must resign and make way for someone who can take up the fight.

I implore our elected representatives to act responsibly and serve the public interest. Allowing data centers within the rural crescent is an awful idea with irrevocable consequences. Oppose!

Bill Wright

Gainesville

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters