LETTER: New hotel in Haymarket is an eyesore

My wife and I were wondering whose idea it was to build a gigantic hotel in the little town of Haymarket that is almost as large as the town itself!
What an eyesore. The look of the quaint little Civil War town of Haymarket is forever ruined by this huge monstrosity! Whoever voted to approve this hotel in Haymarket ought to be voted off the board/council. We are sure that many local residents are unhappy about this addition to their town.
Cletis and Vicki Neal
Gainesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.