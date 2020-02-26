Rosemount Lewis Park is open! It’s been ignored by elected officials and the gate is not supposed to confuse people, but it does.
Our elected officials have deemed it to be an underutilized park, so the county and schools wish to give the parkland to the schools.
This community in the Brentsville District located in Manassas will lose over 50% of its parkland if the park is donated to the school division.
Concerned Brentsville residents are asking that the acreage taken from the park and given to the school division be replaced with equal or greater acreage of new parkland, located within easy walking distance of the community.
We also are concerned that if the Prince William Board of County Supervisors approves the land transfer, what other parks are next? This decision will set a precedent for future school sites to be designated in current community parkland.
To date, the county has never given a park to the school division, despite the division’s multiple attempts. If they do now, more parks will be on the cutting block. This should matter to all of us.
Turning parks into schools is not how we build up communities and enhance our quality of life. We can do better. Let your supervisor know that our families deserve to be able to walk/bike to a public park or community center.
Maggie Hansford
Brentsville
