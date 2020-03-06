I am writing in response to the article titled, “Virginia lawmakers approve excused absences for student mental health," published on March 2.
I think that identifying and addressing mental illnesses early in life is an important issue, especially due to the growing number of students suffering from mental illnesses. Advancing technology and longer schooling hours have created a disconnect between students and social interactions in that students are prone to form weaker ties with their family and community, inducing feelings of isolation in their problems.
Education is seen as major predictor of future income, leading students to feel their self worth is based on grades, creating a lack of satisfaction in life and increase in suicide rates.
The education system should institute student outreach programs that educate students about how to maintain healthy mindsets as well as skills to form stronger social ties and balance school work.
The integration of social supports is a necessary measure in that it has been shown that children who eat dinner with their families six to seven times a week or who are involved in extracurricular activities are more likely to be satisfied in life and excel in school.
Passing the law that allows students with mental health issues to be excused from class is important, but I also firmly believe that preventive measures such as outreach programs are key to solving mental health issues for generations to come.
Katherine Yates
Harrisonburg
