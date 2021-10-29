LETTER: More discussion, awareness needed on solar farms

I am writing in response to the article, “Rural counties wrestle with solar demands from Northern Virginia,” published Oct. 16. First, Virginia communities are divide into cities, suburbs, and rural areas. Each serves a purpose to society's collective goal. However, due to our capitalistic country, monetary gain is embedded into everything.
The shift from carbon to solar energy is meant to be an environmental celebration, but greed is causing it to be detrimental instead. Secondly, we are making positive changes to reduce carbon use. What we are not addressing is how that shift is impacting our society. That is why I believe this issue should be discussed more.
We as a country need to be more aware of our collective destination because only through discussion and education are we able to make proactive change. Farms of solar panels sound great but what about all that land, what about all the resources wasted? What does that mean for communities now and in the future? How will this affect our communities economically and environmentally?
People need to be more aware of what’s at risk. Those who have money make decisions that are detrimental to the lower class because it doesn’t directly affect them. We need to be aware of the changes that are going on around us because, ultimately, we are the ones directly impacted by those changes. More coverage, more discussion, more awareness.
Mariah Oddiah
Woodbridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.