The lesson of Kerensa Sumers’ defeat in the recent special election to fill the Gainesville District supervisor’s seat despite her huge advantage in campaign cash is: Money can’t buy you love. There is a limit to what even lavishly funded promotion can do to convince a skeptical public weary of tall tales from dubious messengers.

