The lesson of Kerensa Sumers’ defeat in the recent special election to fill the Gainesville District supervisor’s seat despite her huge advantage in campaign cash is: Money can’t buy you love. There is a limit to what even lavishly funded promotion can do to convince a skeptical public weary of tall tales from dubious messengers.
Despite this revelation, expect the same playbook to be trotted out in the upcoming campaign to re-package Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler. The same cast of characters who have been shamelessly wielding their influence throughout her administration – data center developers, trade unions and Digital Gateway landowners – will open their checkbooks again in the expectation of extending their reign over the public interest. Trust your actual experience and not the one that will be slickly manufactured for you.
The narrative is already being woven. Bipartisan opposition to a developer-friendly, environmentally destructive agenda is being painted as the traitorous defection of “Bob Weir Democrats;" in other words, those who support Weir, a Republican, because of his stance against runaway data center development. It couldn’t possibly be that thousands have had enough of their principles being betrayed and their trust being co-opted only to make fat cats fatter.
Sailors say: “Any port in a storm.” The storm that has raged over Prince William County for the past two years has produced strange bedfellows and strategic alliances necessitated by the common cause to save our communities.
Elena Schlossberg
Haymarket
