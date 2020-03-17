I am writing in response to the article titled, “Legislature approves mental health training for Virginia teachers,” published March 3.
I was excited to see the General Assembly passed a bill to require mental health awareness training for full-time teachers. I also loved seeing that they are now allowing K-12 students excused absences for mental health struggles.
The government recognizing that mental health is a public issue, and taking the initiative to address it, is a huge step forward in ending the mental health stigma.
It may help students to know that what they consider to be a private trouble is experienced by others. It can provide support for them so that they will feel less alone.
One problem I noticed in this article was that it gives an incomplete representation of what mental illness is by depicting it as being brought on from extreme trauma. Mental health can often be from more than just trauma. Creating a single story of mental health can lead to some individuals to believe they do not deserve the same attention as others.
Nevertheless, I was happy to see mental health issues addressed by the state government and highlighted in the newspaper.
Alexis Ater
Manassas
