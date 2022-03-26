I am writing in response to the article, “Prince William County officials firm up plans for 'crisis receiving center,” published in your newspaper on March 9. Giving the general public greater access to mental health care will be a big help to our community. The center will grant lower-income individuals a chance to receive treatment and care that would otherwise be unattainable with their insurance or lack thereof.
Having access to better mental health resources will allow the individuals of this community to get back in touch with themselves and the community around them. Without proper access, people isolate themselves and internalize their problems, believing only they understand. Given the opportunity to have a professional to talk to will allow them to come to terms with the reality of their situations.
Many individuals in this community face similar issues. They may seem so personal at the moment but are a reality for you and many of your neighbors. The center will inspire change, healing and growth throughout the community, leading to a possibly brighter future for us all.
Zyiesha Hagro
Woodbridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.