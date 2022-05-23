Prince William County residents, mark your calendars for “Water Day,” as this is important day for Prince William County, Fairfax County, Arlington County and Fort Belvoir. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors agreed to hold this "Water Day" -- tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, June 7 -- to have a panel of experts discuss drinking water and the Occoquan Reservoir.
We as citizens oftentimes go about our daily and busy lives and let government groups manage activities for us. This could be good, if they have the expertise, leadership, good practices and the citizens' best interests at heart.
This "Water Day" could be a good example of good government. The goals of the meeting should be to: 1. To agree that our drinking water is at risk; 2. To define actions to assess the risk; and 3. To agree to take these actions.
We as citizens need to make sure the government officials will do their jobs, allow the experts to speak freely, NOT to gloss over issues and NOT to seek solutions that will appease wealthy developers.
Please write to your supervisor saying this meeting is important, and you expect them to do the right thing for citizens! Please attend this meeting or watch it on TV. Please make comments to your supervisors afterwards, again with a push for them to protect our drinking water.
Roger Yackel
Gainesville
