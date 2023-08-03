We all know that Manassas Park has one of the highest tax burdens among localities in the Commonwealth of Virginia. All of us on the Manassas City Council have a fiscal responsibility to our citizens to seek and support economic development projects that can help reduce our tax burden.
We need new revenue-generating businesses to grow our economy and reduce taxes -- especially businesses bringing revenue from outside Manassas Park into our community. The proposed Rosie’s Gaming Emporium will do just that.
If approved by voters, Rosie’s Gaming Emporium will generate millions in new tax revenue to help ease pressure on taxpayers and create new well-paying jobs in Manassas Park. This is exactly the kind of opportunity we need.
The proposed project will be on the November ballot if a petition campaign now underway garners support from enough registered voters in the city by mid-August.
Rosie's Gaming Emporium offers patrons a chance to gamble on slot-like betting machines that facilitate a form of "parimutuel betting." The machines are based on historical horse races. Parimutuel betting creates a pool of winnings paid out based on the amount of money that is wagered. In the U.S., this type of gambling is common in horse racing and is legal in Virginia localities if approved by residents via a ballot referendum.
We are encouraging our constituents to support both the signature campaign and the referendum because of the critical importance of vital new and sustainable tax revenues and new job creation through private business investment.
The new general tax revenues from the proposed Rosie’s are estimated to be around $1.5 million annually. That can make a real difference in our revenue stream. The proposed Rosie’s would also create at least 150 jobs with the average compensation package totaling $15 an hour or $47,000 annually with benefits.
Rosie’s Gaming Emporium currently operates successful facilities in Dumfries, Vinton, Henry County, Richmond, Hampton, and New Kent County. Many are in locations that previously had vacant properties. Rosie’s has also been a catalyst for other new businesses to open around its locations.
The proposed Rosie’s will be located in the Manassas Park Shopping Center on Centreville Road. The location features ample parking and traffic infrastructure for this type of business. It will also feature Rosie's award-winning food and a stage for live entertainment.
The location is perfect for customers to visit the facility but not add to congestion downtown and in our neighborhoods. But the greatest impact of all will be the tax revenues that will go to improve our community and quality of life for years to come.
