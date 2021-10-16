You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: Local leaders must to stand up against anti-Semetic mailer

  Updated
  • 0
LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

I am writing as a representative of Congregation Ner Shalom to ask that something be done about the hateful political flier put out in the 40th District Virginia House of Delegates’ race. 

Congregation Ner Shalom (Light of Peace) is the only synagogue in Prince William County. The county has been a place where we congregants feel we belong and are respected. We are Democrats, Republicans and independents. 

So, we cannot understand what has happened that allows a local politician to put out a flier like the one that smeared Del. Dan Helmer, D-40th. It used symbolism that was spewed by the Nazis, including altered facial features, and is something we cannot accept or tolerate.  

We call on leaders from all parties to let their members know that there is no tolerance for this in our county! 

Ethan Shipp

president, Congregation Ner Shalom 

Woodbridge

