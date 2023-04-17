This is a critical election year in Prince William County. For this reason, we feel the need, as local Republican Party leaders, to collectively announce our endorsement of Jeanine Lawson for the Republican nomination for chair at-large of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
Normally, it’s standard procedure for current and former Republican Party officials to stay neutral in nomination contests. However, this year is different.
A person named Kenn Knarr filed to be a candidate for our party’s nomination for chair at-large to run against Jeanine Lawson. Lawson and Knarr are the only two Republican candidates.
What you may not know about Mr. Knarr is that he has been an enthusiastic supporter of Democrats for years. He has given thousands of dollars to Democratic candidates. Last year, he donated $145 to Board Chair Ann Wheeler, a Democrat. He also donated to Democratic Supervisors Andrea Bailey, Ken Boddye and Victor Angry, as well.
Last August, he donated $1,500 to Del. Luke Torian, D-52nd, and he gave another $5,000 to Torian in October. In January, Knarr donated $1,500 to state Sen. Jeremy McPike at his re-election fundraiser kickoff.
Mr. Knarr has faithfully attended Democratic campaign kickoffs, events and other activities. He has been a consistent outspoken supporter of Wheeler’s.
Mr. Knarr is clearly a Democrat masquerading as a Republican for our party’s nomination for county board chair. This kind of deceitful campaigning is egregious and dangerous to our party and our nomination process.
At best, Mr. Knarr running as a Republican is an insult to our party and our conservative principles. At worst, this is Democrat meddling in our election process and tampering with our nomination, in order to trick voters, create chaos and try to make the general election easier for the eventual Democrat nominee. Either way, it’s an insult to Republicans, our party and the voters in Prince William County.
We’ve collectively decided that the right thing to do is denounce Kenn Knarr as a Republican and fully unite behind Jeanine Lawson as our party’s nominee.
Supervisor Lawson has been a strong fighter for our conservative principles during her time representing the Brentsville District. We know she will do the same as our chair and make us proud. We believe she will bring common-sense solutions to our county – including ensuring greater economic prosperity, lowering taxes, protecting parents’ rights in education and supporting our law enforcement and first responders to keep our communities safe.
We look forward to her rightfully winning the Republican nomination in June and her victory this November.
Tim Parrish, 7th District Representative Republican Party of Virginia State Central Committee and immediate past chair, Prince William County GOP (2020-2022)
Dottie Miller, former chair, Prince William County GOP (2016-2018)
Bill Card, former chair, Prince William County GOP (2012-2016; 2018-2020)
Mary Jo Howarth, magisterial vice-chair, Brentsville District
George Dodge, magisterial chair, Coles District
Eric Von Tersch, magisterial chair, Potomac District
Carol Fox, magisterial chairwoman, Gainesville District
Steve Heath, magisterial chair, Occoquan District
Dawson Weinhold, magisterial chair, Neabsco District
Rob Hartwell, magisterial chair, Woodbridge District
Jacob Alderman, chairman, PWC Young Republicans
