The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office recently shared some of its procedures for responding to an active shooter.
I’m a recent Liberty High School graduate, and since at least first grade, across every school I’ve attended, I’ve participated in the lockdown drills that took place at least once per semester. These drills typically looked like this: Line all the students against the wall parallel to the door and stay as quiet as possible, then wait for help. Included in this drill were school staff and police officers walking throughout the school making sure every door was locked.
These drills were commonplace for us; they were no different from tornado or fire drills.
Depending on the teacher, the in-classroom procedures would differ. Some teachers instructed their students to grab the closest approximation to a weapon, including scissors or shears. Alongside a weapon, we were told to be proactive in our protection, usually by pushing all the desks against the door and finding thick textbooks to hold up against our chests. I’ve sent my own mother the ‘I love you text’ before, usually during lockdowns during which we weren’t told what was happening.
After every national tragedy in which school-aged children are slaughtered, the conversation on gun control starts back up. Hung Cao, the GOP candidate for Virginia’s 10th District congressional seat, had this to say after the Uvalde, Texas, tragedy in which 19 students and two teachers were massacred by an 18-year-old with an AR-15 style rifle: “Gun control has never stopped anyone. Most people get bludgeoned to death and stabbed to death than they get shot.”
This is simply not true. According to homicide data from the FBI and Centers for Disease Control, most victims of homicide are killed by gun violence. In 2020, gun violence surpassed car accidents as the leading cause of death for adolescents in the U.S.
I want every parent and every young adult who is capable of voting in this coming general election to consider the tragic reality that is gun violence within our schools and what that means for them when they place their votes this November. Are the deaths of our children in public schools truly worth your so-called freedom to own an assault rifle?
Jade A.E. Lemus
Bealeton
