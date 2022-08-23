The steady decay of our county is staggering. It is not happening gradually, but by one gaping cavity after another.
The imminent approval of Devlin Technology Park, a site formerly planned for housing that morphed into yet another power-sucking eyesore, will bring the total capacity of data centers operating or planned in Prince William County to nearly 50 million square feet. That nearly doubles Loudoun’s current capacity and exceeds the 48 million a recent study projected to be the maximum demand for the next 20 years.
How much candy do the kids running your county government plan to gorge on? They’re hoping for an early Halloween. The supervisors' timeline for the dreaded Prince William Digital Gateway could shove another 27.6 million square foot sugar-high down the county’s throat by early fall.
This mindless candy crush is happening while the bellwether in Loudoun County is flashing warning signs. Not only are they facing budget shortfalls from their over-dependence on data center revenue, but Dominion Power is saying over-development has run them out of electricity. Meanwhile, Prince William’s "Absence of Planning" office has not even estimated the electrical infrastructure required for all their new toys. Batteries not included.
When are Prince William County residents going to wake up? The ground is shifting beneath our feet as your supervisors make a succession of irresponsible choices. Pretty soon, your electric bill and your tax bill will be subsidizing big tech behemoths who will be calling the shots. Hold your elected officials accountable now, while they’re still running things.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
Why so gloomy Bill?
Just one county over it actually plays like this...
Loudoun teachers paid well and happy.
Loudoun first responders paid well and happy.
Loudoun students attending one of the finest public-school systems in the country with tremendous athletic facilities to boot. Very happy.
Loudoun Co. homeowners also happy with 2022 real estate rate of.089 / $100 vs. PWC $1.03 /$100 (not so happy).
Loudoun Co. revenue streams far more diversified and sustainable than PWC.
A great deal of all that happiness came from Data Center revenues.
Cheer up Bill.
