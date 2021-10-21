You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: Libraries’ diploma program offers opportunity, awareness

In response to the article, “Prince William libraries offer free accredited high school diploma program,” I am writing because I think this service is a great opportunity to provide an equal playing field for all Prince William County residents. 

The article states that an estimated 40,000 people, or more than 10% of the adult population in the county, do not have a high school diploma. This surprised me … because I grew up in Bristow, where nearly everyone around had well-paying jobs and opportunities that put them at an advantage in getting a better education and completing high school. 

According to educationdata.org, “Students from families in lower socioeconomic status percentiles are five times more likely to drop out of high school.” Not only will this move by Prince William County libraries provide great opportunity for more disadvantaged groups, it also brought to my attention this issue and made me more aware and grateful of the situation I was raised in.

Jamison Johanson

Bristow

