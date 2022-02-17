LETTER: Let's clean up our act

Lately, I've been noticing a shocking and discouraging amount of litter piling up along our roads. It's depressing to see countless beer cans, fast-food containers, plastic bags and other debris strewn about, disrupting the natural beauty of our county.
So, I ask my fellow citizens: Please don't throw your trash outside; please make sure your car or truck isn't accidentally letting litter fall out; and if you see a piece of litter and are able to pick it up, do so.
It's not hard to do the right thing and if we all take small steps to keep our county clean, together we can make a significant difference.
Joshua Hatch
Broad Run
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.