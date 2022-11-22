I remember seeing bumper stickers back in the ’70s and ’80s that read: "Think globally, Act locally."
I thought it was a cool bumper sticker but never really thought about the impact that statement would have on our lives here in Prince William County. The decision of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and the Planning Commission to move ahead with the Prince William Digital Gateway will have more far-reaching effects than just on the citizens of Prince William County.
The effects of clear-cutting thousands of acres of trees, paving thousands of acres of land, spewing thousands of tons of construction waste into the air and polluting streams and watersheds will not only impact Prince William County residents, but will ultimately, on a larger scale, contribute to climate change and the destruction of the environment.
It is critically important that we elect supervisors in 2023 who will listen to the concerns of their constituents and stick to the promises that they deliver on the campaign trail.
Before you vote next year, make sure you know which industries are contributing to the candidates’ campaigns, where their special interests lie, what their vision is for Prince William County and how they plan to listen to and address the concerns of their constituents.
Attend their town meetings and events and let them know you intend on holding them accountable if they don't live up to their campaign promises.
Don't just vote down ballot. Don't let the fiasco that is the current Prince William Board of County Supervisors happen again.
Carolyn Cameron
Gainesville
