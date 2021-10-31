You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: Lagging education funding should get more attention

LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

I am writing in response to the article, “Virginia lags many states in state education funding, analysis says,” published Oct. 14. Discrepancies in per-pupil funding across counties and the lack of state and federal funding to fill in the gaps is something that needs much greater attention and should be making bigger headlines. 

In Prince William County, our schools are grossly overcrowded. Hiring teachers has been a struggle due to lower pay than neighboring counties, and resources are limited. On the western side of the county, we fare far better than the eastern end, as parent support in raising supplemental funds is far greater. 

In 2021, per-pupil spending in Prince William County is budgeted at $12,641 while its neighbor Fairfax County spends $16,505 per student. A state system that relies on local funding, rather than state or federal support, creates disparities that cannot be closed. 

Some counties will never be able to generate tax revenue comparable to places such as Arlington County, which has a high corporate presence. There needs to be a resolution where students have access to adequate resources regardless of their ZIP code. Education is opportunity. School boards and lawmakers must prioritize equitable school funding.

Carrie Morrell

Haymarket

