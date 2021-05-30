LETTER: Lack of lifeguards could be a matter of a lack of pay

One aspect of this situation that I think should have been discussed more is the pay -- $11.67 an hour. Especially in the Northern Virginia area, this is not the greatest of rates. I suspect that even fastfood locations in the area are paying better than that.
All of Virginia—and the country as a whole—has to come to grips with the fact that we are facing a WAGE shortage. Too many people and occupations have gone with inadequate pay for too long.
Lifeguards are in this category in many areas. We are literally putting people’s lives in the lifeguards’ hands, and they deserve better than $11.67 an hour. If that means it costs a little more for people to go swimming, so be it.
Michael Canny
Hampton, VA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.