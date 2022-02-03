 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Lack of land means lack of opportunity for data centers

  • 1
LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

Prince William County recently published its year-end build-out analysis, which reports the inventory of available land for residential and non-residential development within the county as of Dec. 31, 2020.

The report serves as a guide for opportunities that can be found for developers and users of residential and non-residential (i.e., commercial, industrial, retail, hotel) zoned land. For the purposes of this letter, I want to focus on the non-residential portion of the county’s report. Findings indicate that Prince William County needs more non-residentially zoned land as the remaining land of this type is absorbing at a rapid pace. Where is the county to find more land?

The report states that as of Dec. 31, 2020, Prince William County had fewer than 2,287 acres of uncommitted, non-residential zoned land remaining in the entire county. The report from the previous year, December 2019, states that the inventory total was 5,565 acres. 

This translates to a one-year absorption of almost 3,279 acres of non-residential land. 

After a thorough review of the 2020 inventory, based upon my intimate knowledge of the market as a commercial broker with more than 30 years’ experience in the Prince William County marketplace, there are fewer than 1,000 acres remaining today, the bulk of which are smaller than 5 acres in size.  

Furthermore, the county’s existing “Data Center Opportunity Overlay District” offers fewer than 200 contiguous acres of land to data center uses. The remaining land cannot be purchased and should not be considered “available” because either the seller does not wish to sell, or the property is already under contract. There is no more opportunity available in Prince William County for the development of data centers. The lack of development opportunity for data centers hampers the county’s ability to increase its non-residential tax base, and with no availability there is no opportunity.

J. Carter Wiley

The Plains

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(1) comment

gman021
gman021

Just the facts. Thank you.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters