LETTER: Lack of land means lack of opportunity for data centers

Prince William County recently published its year-end build-out analysis, which reports the inventory of available land for residential and non-residential development within the county as of Dec. 31, 2020.
The report serves as a guide for opportunities that can be found for developers and users of residential and non-residential (i.e., commercial, industrial, retail, hotel) zoned land. For the purposes of this letter, I want to focus on the non-residential portion of the county’s report. Findings indicate that Prince William County needs more non-residentially zoned land as the remaining land of this type is absorbing at a rapid pace. Where is the county to find more land?
The report states that as of Dec. 31, 2020, Prince William County had fewer than 2,287 acres of uncommitted, non-residential zoned land remaining in the entire county. The report from the previous year, December 2019, states that the inventory total was 5,565 acres.
This translates to a one-year absorption of almost 3,279 acres of non-residential land.
After a thorough review of the 2020 inventory, based upon my intimate knowledge of the market as a commercial broker with more than 30 years’ experience in the Prince William County marketplace, there are fewer than 1,000 acres remaining today, the bulk of which are smaller than 5 acres in size.
Furthermore, the county’s existing “Data Center Opportunity Overlay District” offers fewer than 200 contiguous acres of land to data center uses. The remaining land cannot be purchased and should not be considered “available” because either the seller does not wish to sell, or the property is already under contract. There is no more opportunity available in Prince William County for the development of data centers. The lack of development opportunity for data centers hampers the county’s ability to increase its non-residential tax base, and with no availability there is no opportunity.
J. Carter Wiley
The Plains
Just the facts. Thank you.
