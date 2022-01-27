LETTER: Kids should have the choice to learn at home during COVID-19 surge

All Virginia health districts are seeing an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases demonstrating a record high community transmission rate. This has reportedly resulted in the highest number of student absences due to COVID to date. I am thankful to the teachers, faculty and administration who are making ongoing efforts to reduce the spread of this virus. I am hopeful and encouraged that it appears a decision has been made in Prince William County to continue to require masks for students and staff despite Gov. Glenn Youngkin's recent executive order to put that decision in the hands of the polarized public.
That noted, given the extremely high transmission rate of the omicron variant and the soaring number of absences due to COVID, the current layered mitigation strategies put in action at the beginning of the year are no longer enough to protect the health and safety of staff and students. To truly prioritize health and safety, the community must be given learning options. Parents should be given the choice for their children to learn in-person or temporarily online until the surge diminishes. This would serve two purposes. It would enable some families to opt for online learning, if best for their individual health circumstances, and would also reduce the number of in-person learners temporarily helping to lower the transmission while boosting the efficacy of current mitigation strategies to reduce the spread rate.
Prince William County has the resources and technology needed to offer the community learning options during this challenging time. Teachers are already required to post assignments online and students are actively accessing these lessons daily. Teachers can easily post videos, lesson content and stream live class lectures to fully take advantage of this learning tool. The importance of in-person instruction is understood, but to truly prioritize the health and safety of students, staff and the community...the ability to pivot when current mitigation strategies are no longer working is paramount to reducing the spread of this virus.
Please seriously consider this suggestion. The prevention of serious illness and deaths within the community warrants the effort needed to give families the choice to protect themselves.
Shannon Pressley
Haymarket
