I served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps for 22 years, retiring in 1997 as a lieutenant colonel and making Prince William County my home. I am offended by the blatant appeal of Kenneth Knarr through photos of himself in uniform in campaign advertisements. If that wasn’t bad enough, he’s using these tactics on many of his materials without the required disclaimer by the Department of Defense. This is both disgraceful and immoral campaigning.
Generally, the military discourages the use of military uniforms, including pictures of oneself in uniform, for political campaigning or partisan activities. Retired officers may wear their uniforms on formal, ceremonial or veterans-related occasions, but not for activities that may imply endorsement or involvement in partisan political affairs.
It's important to distinguish between personal use and use for political campaigns. Personal use, such as displaying photographs in private settings or sharing memories, is generally acceptable, as long as it does not imply endorsement of any political candidate or party. Using official military photographs or images in a manner that suggests endorsement of a political candidate or party is generally prohibited.
Kenneth Knarr has used photographs of himself in uniform in digital ads, Facebook and campaign emails. Such misleading and improper tactics not only insult the intelligence of the electorate but also tarnish the reputation of the political system as a whole. As citizens, we deserve accurate and transparent portrayals of those seeking our votes, allowing us to make informed decisions based on the truth.
In addition to the issue of misleading visuals, it is also crucial to address the absence of a necessary disclaimer on the candidate's campaign advertisements. Finance laws in the Commonwealth of Virginia require that all advertisements should clearly contain the disclaimer, "paid for” or “authorized by.” The omission of this required information raises serious concerns about Knarr's campaign, whether he is blatantly disregarding laws and regulations or has made no attempt to understand and follow them.
Prince William voters deserve better than candidates that use offensive tactics, attempt to mislead voters and simply disregard, or have no care to understand, the laws that apply to them. As we approach the Republican primary, it is incumbent upon us, the voters, to carefully scrutinize the candidates and their campaign practices. Let us support those who uphold transparency, honesty and a genuine dedication to the values we hold dear.
Bill Card
Dumfries
