I served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps for 22 years, retiring in 1997 as a lieutenant colonel and making Prince William County my home. I am offended by the blatant appeal of Kenneth Knarr through photos of himself in uniform in campaign advertisements. If that wasn’t bad enough, he’s using these tactics on many of his materials without the required disclaimer by the Department of Defense. This is both disgraceful and immoral campaigning.

