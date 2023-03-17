I wasn’t always obsessed with garbage.
When I cleaned up, it was usually sentences in one of my old newspaper stories, not my bedroom. But once I moved to Dale City, I started noticing graffiti on the playground equipment across the street and discarded items in the creek near my home. As a new homeowner and someone who appreciates nature, I inquired about what I could do not only in my neck of the woods but in Prince William County.
That’s when I discovered the Adopt-A-Stream program, once run by the state and now administered by the Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District. They guided me to the wetlands behind the Dale City Recreation Center ballfields off Delaney Road. While beautiful, that location had unfortunately become a haven for trash.
Over the last decade and a half, friends and former coworkers have spent hours filling trash bags with thousands of water and soda bottles, broken up Styrofoam, bicycles, beer cans, tires, bed frames, toys, and of course, baseballs. Ironically, we even pulled out a newspaper rack one year.
This year, I am happy to report that trash seems to have lessened – at least for one year. On March 4, my friend Jonathan Hunley and I collected just three bags, a record-low in the 15-plus years I have been doing this.
While this is source of satisfaction, I understand you may not hold the same amount of enthusiasm as I do after picking up a loaded diaper from a creek. And that’s OK, I understand.
I suggest you start slowly. Pick up one piece of trash from the sidewalk or curb while you are taking your daily walk. Eventually, you may even want to sign up for a community cleanup. Organizations like the Soil and Conservation District make Prince William County a beautiful place to live and play and would gladly accept your volunteer time.
Cleaning a creek is also a surprisingly good time to get to know your neighbors and other community members. I wouldn’t have been able to learn so much about the Washington Capitals if it weren’t for folks like Doug Jaeger, a friend I met at, you guessed it, a cleanup. His positive attitude and affection for nature should be not only emulated but celebrated.
Lastly, cleanups for me have become more than just improving water quality or making Mother Nature more esthetically pleasing. It is the idea that I am giving back to a place that welcomed me 22 years ago, a place where my 14-year-old daughter has grown up. Being part of a community means doing something for that community, no matter how small. My cleanup is just a drop in the bucket, and there are whole lot of buckets to go around.
Kipp Hanley
Dale City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.