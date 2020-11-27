As an American and general citizen of the world, these past nine months have been filled with fear, frustration, hope and sadness, as this new wave of cases across the country and in our community have continued to foster those emotions.
However, my bewilderment comes from the fact that Thanksgiving and the Christian holidays that follow it, are times when many people come together to find joy from common experiences and traditions. It is a time of loving your neighbor and being thankful for things like the health and safety of loved ones.
I find it perplexing that this mentality that many are clinging to as an essential part of their year, is not one that has been reflected in the behavior and actions of many in our community over the past nine months. Instead, this increased frustration with quarantine has resulted in an increased willingness to take risks and hope for the best.
As cases in our community rise, and fear for our vulnerable loved ones increases, is it not in the spirit of the holidays to keep things small and utilize our new knowledge of Zoom?
Joining together and giving thanks this year should maybe mean coming together with those close to us and giving thanks for the little things.
Haly Jungwirth
Woodbridge
