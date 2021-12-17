LETTER: Jobs, tax revenue, teleworking: All are reasons to allow new data centers

I have lived in the Gainesville area for over 20 years. As an IT professional for 30-plus years, I have never seen such a positive transformation of small businesses and innovation that data centers bring. This is bigger than the "rural crescent." The proposed "PW Digital Gateway" is a game changer for Prince William County.
- Potential tax revenue: The estimated additional $800M of commercial tax revenue will fund projects like the Silver Lake quarry recreation area, a new community center (like Freedom Center) for the teenage kids and swim teams, thanks to data centers.
- Jobs: Tens of thousands of construction jobs and a sustained job base of high-paying local jobs.
- Environment/conservation: If rural crescent zoning rules are loosened, it opens the doors to developers who threaten to bring breweries and more dense housing. We need less traffic and congestion, not more. Furthermore, newer data center technologies allow for water-less cooling and hydrogen powered backups. With less need for water, it brings less need for treatment plants.
- Commute: The COVID pandemic allowed me to work from home and enjoy more quality time with my family. The increase in remote work requires more cloud-based services. This brings less commuting, reducing road congestion.
We are in this together. We have to decide as a community if we want better schools, parks, roads and lower taxes. The proposed "PW Digital Gateway," which would create a new data center corridor along Pageland Lane, is the perfect solution. Life is short. Don’t squander this rare opportunity.
John Crown
Gainesville
