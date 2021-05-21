LETTER: Jennifer Carroll Foy will lead Virginia to a brighter future

As a lifelong Virginian, I believe that Virginia is truly a leader in our country. However, I have also seen how politicians have failed their constituents when they prioritize special interest groups and lose focus on the struggles of Virginians. This is why I support Jennifer Carroll Foy, who will advocate for Virginians and move us toward a brighter future as governor.
Carroll Foy understands our concerns because she’s lived them herself. Her experiences growing up in Petersburg, and as a graduate of VMI, public defender and mother, help her to know what Virginians need.
As a delegate, she proved her ability to lead by advancing the ERA and supporting pro-labor legislation. As governor, she will raise teacher pay, expand broadband access and support small businesses.
Carroll Foy will lift all Virginians and support communities that are often underrepresented. Unlike other candidates, she does not accept donations from special interest groups. With a plan to ban political contributions from corporations, her administration will serve the needs of everyday Virginians.
It’s time to leave behind the politics of the past: supporting policies that fail to improve the lives of Virginians or only voting against the opposing party. Instead, it’s time to embrace a new ideal and nominate a candidate who is passionate about advocating for her constituents and has proved her ability to lead and implement change.
We need a capable, empathetic leader who isn’t afraid to chart a new path and fight for the security and happiness of every Virginian.
Katherine Johnston
Marshall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.