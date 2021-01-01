It’s not often that a leader like Jennifer Carroll Foy comes along, and as her constituents and fellow residents of Prince William County, we couldn’t be more proud of her decision to go all in on her campaign for governor. She’s an inspiration to us, and based on what we saw her do for us before and during the pandemic, we know she’s more than qualified to handle the crises the commonwealth faces and move us forward with fresh ideas.
Jennifer was elected because it was clear she put service above self. That’s what drove her to be a public defender when she could have held high-paying jobs at prestigious corporate law firms and it’s why she ran for office while pregnant with twins.
During her time in the legislature, she proved she’s a leader who puts working families first. She passed some of the most historic and bipartisan legislation to date, making strides on workers’ rights, coal ash cleanup and gender and racial equality.
During her tenure, she passed the Equal Rights Amendment, expanded access to culturally competent care for women of color and expanded education opportunities in the commonwealth for students of all ages. She passed a bill to combat policies that unfairly punish the homeless and victims of substance abuse and created a public defender’s office in Prince William County. With a mission to change lives for the better, she shook up Richmond with fresh ideas, and will do the same as governor.
Carroll Foy built a strong reputation for giving her all when it came to serving Virginians and especially during this current pandemic. She elevated the needs of her district and broader communities by advocating for paid sick leave for frontline workers and focused on supporting Black and Latinx communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
She was among the first to champion a vote-by-mail system in Virginia with in-person options, declaring that “the pandemic should not disrupt our abilities to exercise our voice or engage civically.”
During the special session, she introduced bills and amendments to the state budget to increase transparency about school sanitization measures, fund key workforce development programs, and alleviate economic burdens for small businesses. As governor, she will deftly navigate us out of this crisis and rebuild an inclusive commonwealth post-COVID-19.
We are proud of what Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy did for Prince William and Stafford – we’re better off because of her leadership. And that’s exactly why we’re so excited she’s running for governor. Her approach to shake up the status quo served us well, and we know it will pay dividends for Virginians. We know Virginians are hurting, with the pandemic wreaking havoc on our economy and our health. We need a fresh approach and new ideas, not the status quo that’s a hallmark of the old Richmond way.
Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge
Loree Williams, Woodbridge representative, Prince William County School Board
(1) comment
I disagree, the historical legislation I assume you speak of is the coal ash clean up that did nothing for her constituents whom had been impacted. There is nothing historic about passing the cost of the cleanup on to the ratepayers. Then during her reelection campaign she sent out postcards with the quote “ running to represent women and people of color”. If we are going to move forward to equality for all, Delegate Foy is not the best person for the job.
