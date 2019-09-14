After settling in Westminster at Lake Ridge Retirement community in 2013, we began to discover a bit more about Prince William County. We had lived in Fairfax County for some 45 years. Being native Italians, my wife Edvige and I began to explore what did county had to offer that would be of interest to us. We did and learned that the county has a significant Italian language program in its public schools.
Currently, Italian is offered at Gar-Field, Hylton, Potomac and Woodbridge high schools and is being taught to about 173 students . We have also become aware that there is an interest among residents in the community to learn more about Italian culture and language.
We are exploring the possibility of establishing an Italian Cultural Society, perhaps in Woodbridge. The purpose would be to embrace and promote Italian language and culture through various means, such as Italian language classes, lectures, films, travel, etc.
If interested, please contact us.
Lucio & Edvige D'Andrea
Lake Ridge
e-mail: ldandrea1933@comcast.net
