For eight months, the opponents of the Prince William Digital Gateway have been attending weekly meetings of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and planning commission. They have been trying to illustrate the TRUTH about the negative impacts of this planned project. They have been maligned and laughed at, yet they have kept pressing forward.
Now some of that negative truth is coming out. Prince William County does not have an updated noise ordinance for data centers, and these centers are being approved all over the county. Residents are suffering by having them as neighbors.
At the July 19 board of supervisors’ meeting, a recording was played of noise occurring in a Manassas residential community that borders a data center. A constant rumbling sound can be heard 24/7 caused by chillers and generators. Residents can't sleep, and some had to change out their windows so their families could sleep. They cannot enjoy their peaceful backyards, and police are being called about the noise levels.
It has been proven that constant noise can affect blood pressure and school age children's ability to concentrate. Now this truth is coming forward in our own Prince William County backyard!
Data centers belong in industrial zones, not next to schools and residences. The health of constituents should be a priority. You can view the noise impact presentation at the July 19 supervisors’ meeting online near the 57:45-minute mark.
Let's look at the TRUTH!
Elaine Romanias
Gainesville
(2) comments
What was the Manassas residential area to which you refer. And when was that data center built?
Great Oak Community. 2021/2022, The first two came online this year. Two more to come. It's Amazon's Tanner Way Data Center Complex.
