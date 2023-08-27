LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

Prince William County Board Chair Ann Wheeler’s anxiousness to schedule a vote on the controversial Prince William Digital Gateway rezoning before the county’s planning office has even completed its review is hardly surprising. She has been in the tank for this project from the outset, and her subservience to corporate masters was largely responsible for her electoral defeat. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.