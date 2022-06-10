Mothers loudly wailing. Fathers lost in grief. Schools shut down. Flags at half-staff, and crime tape everywhere. People flee in disarray. The firing doesn’t cease.
Dark symptoms all around the American disease.
Flowers on the sidewalk. Pictures on the fence. Accusation, recrimination, grieving – for a while. But time passes, and we go on and pray the cries decrease -- numb and impotent before the American disease.
It’s not that we don’t care. We do. We really do. But caring and acting are two different things, and there’s so much to lose: our right to guns, our right to free speech, the right to feel free.
Well … feverish and incoherent, it’s the American disease.
It’s time, way past time, that we seriously sought a cure. Lock up the guns; unlock our hearts. Listen, not just hear.
Does the industry get to hold us hostage for the sake of their bottom lines? Do we care more for our vaunted “rights” than we do for our children’s lives?
It’s time to change. It’s time to act. It’s time that we got well. Put away those very things that are paving our way to hell.
The blood cries out. The children pleading, “Help! Protect us, please!”
It’s on us – not anybody else – to beat this damned American disease.
Conway Porter
Warrenton
