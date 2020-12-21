According to a Virginia Military Institute directive, the process of relocating the Stonewall Jackson statue from in front of barracks to the Virginia Museum of the Civil War and New Market Battlefield State Historical Park took place last week.
In recent months, monuments and statues have been damaged or removed. I can't help but wonder if their aren't better ways to fight racism. No one really knows what anyone is thinking when they view a statue or monument. For some, it IS a painful memory that needs to be removed. Perhaps we shouldn't let the pendulum swing to extremes of judgment, assuming we each think we know what the other one is thinking and feeling when we see statues of eras that brought about the uniting of states at a painful cost.
Many cultures have sordid pasts like the Incas and Mayan sacrifices done out of religious and political reasons. For some, visual reminders are better teachers, as it is proven that images are the simplest and the most effective way to make sure information gets stored as a long-term memory. We then are moved to the next step of change and, as they say, to not repeat history. We are deeply saddened by our past history of slavery. Whether its remembered through a text or a statue, what matters is that we are brought back to the dignity of human life and to treat each other with respect going forward.
Wanda Bradford
Fredericksburg
(1) comment
well said
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.