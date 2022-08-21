Seven hundred and forty billion dollars! That’s $740,000,000! That’s a lot of money!
As a junior officer in the military, one of my periodic duties was that of the battalion pay officer. All battalion personnel – officer and enlisted – were paid in cash. I had a Jeep and driver and strapped on my sidearm. The driver drove me to the division disbursing office, where I picked up the battalion payroll – in new bills. The first time I had this duty, the disbursing officer recognized me as being a “newby” and asked me, “Lieutenant, have you ever seen a million dollars?” He opened the safe and said, “There’s a million dollars!” That was a lot of money.
After being handed the battalion payroll, I had to sit at a table and count it out – all the new bills – to verify it was the correct amount and sign for it. After finishing, I was the last man paid. If I hadn’t overpaid anyone, the remaining money and my pay would be correct. On the other hand, if I came up short, I had to eat the discrepancy. I came up short by $10 once. … But only once! Responsibility and accountability!
The point in all of this is that I can only wonder if our representatives in the House and Senate have ever seen $740 billion dollars. Responsibility and accountability?
Jerome C. Burchard
Gainesville
