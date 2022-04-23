The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is considering changes to the county’s comprehensive plan to allow industrial development in the rural crescent, including the proposed “Prince William Digital Gateway.” Based on the scope of the proposal – with its potential environmental, cultural and historic impacts affecting the county, neighboring counties and our nation – a comprehensive and independent environmental impact assessment must be conducted before a decision is made to open 2,133 acres of the rural crescent to data centers.
This impact assessment should be performed by a qualified outside organization with inputs from local, regional and national entities such as the Occoquan Basin Policy Board, the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, the National Park Service and other subject matter experts and public interest organizations. While various limited studies are currently being conducted to evaluate the proposal, the county supervisors seem to be fast-tracking their decision before the completion of a comprehensive and independent environmental assessment and without the information necessary to make an informed and responsible decision.
Delaying this assessment until rezoning applications requiring more detailed analyses is not the answer. Because if the comprehensive plan is amended to allow industrial development in the rural crescent, the floodgates will be opened. The environmental impacts will be permanent, and the quality of life of the citizens of this county, neighboring counties and even our nation will be changed forever. The supervisors need to think long and hard about how they will proceed, because once the genie is let out of its bottle, it can never be put back.
Edward Preston
Gainesville
