I am in favor of the Alameda Solar facility that is proposed for 464 acres near the Fauquier County Airport. The Fauquier County Planning Commission conducted a hearing on this proposal on April 20.
I am in favor of the Alameda proposal for a number of reasons. It is proposed for one of only a few locations in the county that are ideally suited for utility-scale solar. It would take up only about one-tenth of 1% of county land but would go a long way toward doing our “fair share” of getting the state off fossil fuels. No topsoil would be lost, and with the site’s land mostly flat, very little earth-moving would be required.
The facility would create an equal or larger number of farm jobs than it takes away, as sheep would be grazing amongst the solar panels. The facility would meet or exceed all of the county’s utility-scale solar permitting requirements, and utility-scale solar is efficient; one study shows that to get a comparable amount of non-fossil fuel energy from rooftop solar would require half of the county’s households to install them.
In my view, utility-scale solar won’t get much better than this for Fauquier County. The site’s current landowners should be allowed to convert their holdings to utility-scale solar.
Judy Lamana
Warrenton
The only people who are for this project were people who don't live near it. Nobody that this project actually affects want it to be built.
Everybody is crying about the data center in warrenton that will actually help the County and bring in millions annually. Whereas the solar industrial complex won't even give the very residents it is affecting a single watt of the energy it produces.
