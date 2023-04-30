LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

I am in favor of the Alameda Solar facility that is proposed for 464 acres near the Fauquier County Airport. The Fauquier County Planning Commission conducted a hearing on this proposal on April 20.   

(1) comment

HotCakes
HotCakes

The only people who are for this project were people who don't live near it. Nobody that this project actually affects want it to be built.

Everybody is crying about the data center in warrenton that will actually help the County and bring in millions annually. Whereas the solar industrial complex won't even give the very residents it is affecting a single watt of the energy it produces.

