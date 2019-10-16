State Del. Elizabeth Guzman is running for re-election to the House of Delegates. She has been highly effective in her first term in Richmond.
Del. Guzman was a leader in supporting expansion of Medicaid coverage providing 400,000 Virginians access to quality affordable health care. Local schoolteachers report this coverage has been very helpful in the classroom, enabling children with health issues access to medical care. Del. Guzman was also instrumental in supporting salary increases for teachers who are among the lowest paid in Northern Virginia, and she helped to pass a bill to reduce the student-to-guidance counselor ratio across all grades.
Del. Guzman supported a bill to compensate victims of wrongful incarceration and co-signed a bill to raise the grand larceny threshold. She also worked to send funds to PRTC and VRE, and pushed for major improvements to the Route 29 and I-95 bottlenecks.
Del. Guzman was also selected to provide a Spanish language response to the President Trump
s State of the Union Message in 2017.
Ms. Guzman is the mother of four children. She emigrated from Peru several years ago and today holds a B.S. in public policy and a master's degree in public administration. Ms. Guzman holds a social services-related position in the City of Alexandria. She has held several townhall meetings in Fauquier County to address traffic problems on Route 29, and in Prince William County to deal with bottlenecks on I-95.
Del. Guzman has a proven track record in getting things done in Richmond. Please vote for her on Nov. 5.
Kevin M. Raymond
Dale City
Never heard of her until dark money got her elected in 2017. Just another extreme progressive candidate like Haya Ayala.
