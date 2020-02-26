I am proudly supporting Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, in the March 3 presidential primary.
I met her last fall when she came to Prince William County to campaign for Del. Hala Ayala, D-51st, who represents me in the General Assembly.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar has the combination of experience, compassion and toughness to defeat President Donald Trump in November.
She has a record of accomplishment in the United States Senate and understands the importance of working across the aisle to get things done.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar has been endorsed by Virginia State Sens. Janet Howell, D-32nd, of Fairfax County; Chap Petersen, D-34th, of Fairfax County, and Creigh Deeds, D-25th, of Bath County.
She will restore integrity to the White House and get our country moving in the right direction. More information about her record is available at amyklobuchar.com.
I urge you to cast your ballot for Amy Klobuchar for president.
Keith Scarborough
secretary of the Prince William County Electoral Board
Woodbridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.