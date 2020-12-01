I am writing in response to the article titled, “‘It was so good to have them back’: Mountain View principal describes her students’ return to school,” published in your newspaper on Nov. 14. I think that children having the ability to go back to school is extremely important, especially at a young age, and am glad the Prince William community is working toward this goal.
School, in a sense, is children’s safe place where they can expand their knowledge and enhance their interaction with others, which is something they most likely are not getting at home.
The social world is hard for children to adapt to, as it is for college students like myself, which emphasizes how important in-person learning is for those who are in that stage of development. Although families whether their children attend school in person, there is mostly likely circumspection leading to their final decision. It is substantial to have that option, even if it is limited to two days a week.
A child’s mental health, development, and social interaction are at risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and recognizing the conscientious work behind the precautions that are in place to ensure health and safety should play a key role in the decision to send one’s child to school.
I am glad to see the forwarding enhancements for in-person schooling and hope to see it continue for our children’s overall benefit.
Lexi Rutt
Gainesville
