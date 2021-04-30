You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: In support of Idris O’Connor for the 31st District delegate seat

  • Updated
  • 0
LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

I first met Idris O’Connor while serving as a volunteer on the Prince William County Bill Mehr Homeless Drop-in-Center committee. Idris spoke at a meeting and immediately caught my attention as I listened to his quiet, yet powerful words about issues impacting our communities, especially the homeless.   

Over the years, I continue to find Idris to be a powerful and progressive advocate for those less fortunate. He is clearly a community leader with strong leadership and communication skills along with a heart for making a difference for all. The issues we face today are many and varied and we need this exceptional combination of ability, determination, compassion and commitment to move through these challenging times.  

Many of us find ourselves one paycheck away from being homeless and know the damage this pandemic, along with archaic laws and attitudes towards the working classes and those of color, have done. We also know that we need new voices to advocate for much-needed change.  

We can be stronger with the right candidates in office. Idris is not only intelligent but forward-thinking and willing to meet the issues head-on. Idris is not only the best choice for the 31st District House of Delegates seat, he is the right choice! Be sure to vote for Idris O’Connor on Tuesday, June 8, in the Democratic primary election.   

Ranelle Nadeau

Woodbridge

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters