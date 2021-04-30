LETTER: In support of Idris O’Connor for the 31st District delegate seat

I first met Idris O’Connor while serving as a volunteer on the Prince William County Bill Mehr Homeless Drop-in-Center committee. Idris spoke at a meeting and immediately caught my attention as I listened to his quiet, yet powerful words about issues impacting our communities, especially the homeless.
Over the years, I continue to find Idris to be a powerful and progressive advocate for those less fortunate. He is clearly a community leader with strong leadership and communication skills along with a heart for making a difference for all. The issues we face today are many and varied and we need this exceptional combination of ability, determination, compassion and commitment to move through these challenging times.
Many of us find ourselves one paycheck away from being homeless and know the damage this pandemic, along with archaic laws and attitudes towards the working classes and those of color, have done. We also know that we need new voices to advocate for much-needed change.
We can be stronger with the right candidates in office. Idris is not only intelligent but forward-thinking and willing to meet the issues head-on. Idris is not only the best choice for the 31st District House of Delegates seat, he is the right choice! Be sure to vote for Idris O’Connor on Tuesday, June 8, in the Democratic primary election.
Ranelle Nadeau
Woodbridge
