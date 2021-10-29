LETTER: In support of Glenn Youngkin

Glenn Youngkin is my choice for governor of Virginia because he will bring us a seasoned business leadership that his opponent clearly and sorely lacks. Raising millions of dollars of campaign money for the Clintons and other Democrats does not a businessman make. Yes, Youngkin’s opponent promises much, but delivers little.
MR. Younkin, born and raised in Virginia, has focused on public service in recent years. His opponent, a Syracuse, NY, native, not so much. Join me in voting for new leadership in the Old Dominion.
Roger W. Snyder
Manassas
